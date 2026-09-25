Belarus and Pakistan Move to Deepen Healthcare Cooperation

Belarus and Pakistan plan to expand cooperation in healthcare.

A Pakistani parliamentary delegation visited the Minsk Scientific and Practical Center for Surgery, Transplantology and Hematology.

The two countries intend to arrange exchanges of specialists, carry out joint research and introduce modern medical technologies. Belarus remains open to medical tourism and continues to offer a broad range of services.

Anatoly Uss, deputy director for hematology and head of the Republican Center for Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, said Belarus had substantially expanded its capacity in high-technology care over the past 10 to 15 years. “This applies to organ, bone-marrow and blood stem-cell transplantation. The newest technologies, including CAR-T therapy, are also being actively developed in Belarus,” he added.

The Pakistani delegation showed particular interest in Belarusian work on organ transplantation, the treatment of severe disease and advanced medical technologies.

Cooperation between the two countries’ agencies also continues through a joint competition for scientific projects in medicine, agriculture, energy, microbiology and artificial intelligence, running through 2027.