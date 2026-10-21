Belarus Days are Taking Place in UAE

Ten new UAE companies registered on the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE), in 2026. More than $1 million worth of goods have already been shipped, Igor Bely, the Belarusian Ambassador to the UAE, told our TV channel. Belarus Days are taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

UAE residents continue to discover Belarus. The English-language edition of "Our President" was recently donated to the Fiker Research Institute.

This is an independent international think tank and library in Dubai. Its collection contains 15,000 books in English and Arabic. The four-volume "Sovereign Belarus" is also now available, answering the fundamental question: what is Belarus – from the origins of the state to the modern country.

Undoubtedly, the leaders of Belarus and the UAE largely determine the dynamics of bilateral relations. The UAE is among the top five investors in our country's economy. This has become possible thanks to the launch of major joint projects and record growth in trade turnover.

The trade agreement between our countries, which entered into force in early October, opens up even more opportunities. The document lays the legal and economic foundation for deepening partnerships in key sectors – from trade and finance to high technology and logistics. And our companies will certainly take advantage of this "green corridor."

The agreement entered into force in early October. The document lays the legal and economic foundation for deepening partnerships in key sectors—from trade and finance to high technology and logistics. And our companies are certainly taking advantage of this "green corridor."

Igor Bely, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the UAE:

"We are interested in investments from the Emirates, and the Emirates were also interested in this agreement. In principle, I always support these agreements because they create transparent conditions for business and also define the conditions for opening certain service sectors. I can honestly say that this agreement regulates logistics, information technology, construction, and engineering services, and this helps our companies implement projects more closely and quickly. Furthermore, this agreement even stipulates the entry of citizens who will participate in the implementation of these projects. This also helps; it is also a necessary detail and a necessary measure."

Belarusian films will be shown at the Dubai Mall from October 22-24. Audiences can watch three films free of charge.