Belarus Donates Humanitarian Aid to Vietnam

At the direction of President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus delivered humanitarian aid to Vietnam. Twenty-seven tons of Belarusian-made goods were handed over to the Vietnamese side at the Da Nang seaport.

The cargo is intended for the country's central regions, which were devastated by the massive floods in November 2025. Minister-Counselor of the Belarusian Embassy Oleg Shloma noted in his welcoming remarks that Vietnam can always count on Belarus's fraternal assistance in responding to natural disasters and emergencies.