Belarus' Foreign Minister: We are very much in tune with ideas advocated by Indonesia's leadership

World trade and global relations based on international law are areas of mutual interest for Belarus and Indonesia. The two countries fully share a desire to develop transparent and mutually beneficial relations.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"We are very interested in cooperation for many reasons. First, mutual support. It is rather serious international player with a growing GDP and increasing influence on global affairs. Second, economic cooperation. Everything is developing according to the plan we outlined with our Indonesian friends. By the end of 2025, our trade turnover, including services, exceeded $600 million. This year, the positive trend continues, with a predominant growth in our exports."

"At the meeting with my colleague, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, we discussed a wide range of issues related to political cooperation, mutual support on international platforms, and those matters that are important to our people," the Belarusian Foreign Minister noted. "We discussed Indonesia's plans to more closely examine the issue of exempting Belarusian citizens from the airport visa requirement for visits of up to 30 days. We are also awaiting feedback to our proposal of launching a direct flight."

Furthermore, the Indonesian side is planning to open a diplomatic mission in Minsk. This step will intensify contacts and significantly simplify bilateral communication.

According to Maxim Ryzhenkov, the development of the Eurasian space was a topic of extensive discussion. "This is our shared region, and we are responsible for it. We are very resonant with the ideas that Indonesia's leadership is currently advocating on the international stage. These include justice, multipolarity, a fair world order, consideration of countries' interests, non-interference in the affairs of sovereign states, and conflict resolution through non-military force," he stated.

Additional opportunities for cooperation between Minsk and Jakarta will open up after the formation of a free trade zone between Indonesia and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.