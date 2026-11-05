Belarus’ House of Representatives Discusses Strengthening Dialogue with ASEAN Nations via Laos

Belarusian parliamentarians view Laos as a vital bridge for strengthening dialogue with ASEAN member states. This topic was addressed during a meeting at the House of Representatives.

Speaker Igor Sergeenko recently met with the President of Laos on the sidelines of the summit on interaction and confidence-building measures in Asia. The two nations share common goals: peace, security, economic development, and, ultimately, the well-being of their citizens.

Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, stated:

"Meetings and visits yield significant results. MTZ tractors are already being supplied to Laos. There are currently projects and plans to further develop relations with the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ). Furthermore, cooperation between banks in Belarus and Laos is expanding—a crucial area, especially for facilitating payments for goods supplied."

Specific economic projects were also discussed at the government level. As Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich noted, Belarus is prepared to supply a wide range of industrial products to Laos and is open to exploring other forms of bilateral cooperation.

For its part, Laos has expressed interest in the mutual exchange of goods, including rice, cotton, fruits, and coffee.