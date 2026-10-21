Belarus-Latin America Partnership Priorities Discussed at Seminar in the House of Representatives

On October 21, the House of Representatives held a seminar titled "Belarus and Latin America: Priorities for a Long-Term Partnership."

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Belarus has a long history of relations with many countries in the region. We have established contacts, and we cooperate not only politically but also in trade and economic matters. Suffice it to say that Belarus has embassies in five countries in the region, and our honorary consuls work in many countries, assisting in the development of trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation."