Belarus to Ban Trucks from Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland from Driving without Navigation Seals

Trucks from Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland are now required to have navigation seals when importing goods into Belarus. The Belarusian government's decree has been officially published and will come into force in 10 days.

To control the transportation of goods using innovative technologies, the Council of Ministers has established a number of new regulations. Navigation devices are mandatory for importing goods from Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland into Belarus by road, as well as for empty international vehicles registered in the European Union, the document states.