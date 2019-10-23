PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus - Austria: political dialogue

This year was particularly remarkable for the relations between Belarus and Austria. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Austria, Aloisia Wörgetter told journalists about the political dialogue and fruitful cooperation between the two countries. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has received an official invitation from the President of Austria to visit Vienna in November.

