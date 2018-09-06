3.42 RUB
Belarus deeply committed to search for peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis
Belarus is deeply committed to the search for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and condemns any attempts to disrupt the Minsk process. This was stated today by the spokesman of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz.
Belarus always welcomes all steps to achieve truces within the framework of the Tripartite Contact Group for the settlement of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. The schedule of its meetings, by the way, remains rhythmic. Next meeting will be held in Minsk on September 19
