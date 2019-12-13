Belarus and Brazil continue to demonstrate stable trade and economic relations

Sanctions policy of the West has become a tool of unfair competition. At the same time, the trade and economic relations between Belarus and Brazil are still stable.



The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Belarus told about the prospects of development and the basis of the bilateral relations.



Bernard Jörg Leopold de Garcia Klingl, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Belarus



For many years Belarus and Brazil have been developing trade and economic relations involving strategic goods, both for Belarus and Brazil. Over the years, Brazil has become one of the ten major economic partners of Belarus. First of all it happened due to two main commodities: potash, which is delivered from Belarus to Brazil, and Brazilian planes, which are delivered to Belarus. The prospects of our cooperation are very broad. Brazil grows a lot of fruit and is also a big supplier in the markets of mechanical engineering, equipment, metallurgy, and pharmaceutical products. Bernard Jorge Leopold de Garcia Klingl also reminded that Belarusians do not need a visa to visit Brazil.



