Belarus and China: prospects for cooperation

Cooperation between Belarus and China began back in 1992 and reached a new level in 2014. It has a strategic nature and affects many areas - political, scientific and technical, economic, cultural, and not only.



Cooperation with China is one of the key foreign policy priorities. The heads of state regularly hold productive meetings. Back in 2016, for example, the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation was signed. It concerned the expansion of cooperation in the fields of energy, finance, and investment. In particular, the parties agreed to promote the Belt and Road initiative and maintain security and stability in Eurasia.



Prospects for the China-Belarus Industrial Park "Great Stone"



One of the most ambitious projects was the Great Stone Industrial Park. It is a high-tech international business site 25 kilometers of Minsk. It allows doing business on favorable terms. At the same time, companies must work in the field of high technology and invest in the project.



Residents from Singapore, USA, Russia, Canada, EU countries and others are already registered in the Great Stone Park near Minsk. This is a promising platform, the global goal of which is to create a smart city.



Great Stone Park



Here are just a few facts about Great Stone, which once again prove the success of scientific and technological cooperation with a country such as China:



Infrastructure - manufacturing and logistics zone, R&D centers, offices, residential development;



The area of production buildings - 85 000 sq. m;



Number of jobs - more than 2,000 (all vacancies in Great Stone are listed on the official website);



Volume of investments in the park - more than 770 million dollars;



Number of residents - more than 90.



The Great Stone has a convenient location on the map. It is located in the center of Belarus and makes part of the Silk Road Economic Belt. All construction plans are to be implemented by 2025.



Economic cooperation



In recent years, China has become, for the first time in history, the country's second largest trading partner. More than 100 Belarusian manufacturers are accredited in that country. Economic cooperation between Belarus and China develops every year. The most well-known projects are the production of household appliances at the Midea Horizon and Geely cars at the BelGee enterprise.



At the end of 2021 the foreign trade turnover reached $5.9 billion (growth rate of 108%). Our country supplies potash fertilizers, meat and dairy products, wood pulp. These are the main articles of the Belarusian export.



Cultural cooperation



Belarus has achieved significant success in tourism and cultural cooperation with China. Exhibitions, contests, festivals, and exchange Days of Culture are regularly held. Two Confucius Institutes (at the Belarusian State University and the Minsk State Linguistic University) operate in Minsk, which contributes to strengthening friendship between the peoples of Belarus and China.



To learn more about cooperation of Belarus with China, Russia and other countries, please read the news on politics and economics on our web-site. Read them, watch video broadcasts, and stay informed about the most important events in the country and the world.



