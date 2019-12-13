Belarus and UAE to strengthen cooperation in more than ten areas

Belarus and the United Arab Emirates are strengthening cooperation in more than ten areas in the field of trade, economic and investment cooperation. This is one of the results of the agreements between the presidents of the two countries.

The President of Belarus met with the President of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan invited the head of the Belarusian state to his place at the Shati Palace.

The head of the United Arab Emirates personally met the Belarusian colleague at the car. Such a gesture speaks of a special attitude and respect. The conversation took place in a friendly atmosphere, first in an expanded format, then one on one. The eldest and youngest sons of Alexander Lukashenko took part in the meeting, which also testifies to the special nature of friendly relations and maximum trust. The negotiations lasted about 4 hours.

Andrei Luchenok, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the UAE:

“Speaking about the meeting of the heads of the two states, we can note that, firstly, it turned out to be very warm and friendly, as always. And secondly, almost all areas of bilateral cooperation were discussed in great detail: both traditional (trade, investment projects) and promising areas - about ten projects in total. Therefore, we are getting ready to work, we hope that this work will be productive.”

Today the UAE is an important trading partner for us in the Persian Gulf region, a significant investor in the Belarusian economy. Over the past five years, trade has more than tripled. The volume of trade in services is steadily growing. The countries have established strong partnerships in various fields. And the complementarity of economies is a favorable factor. The priority areas that our country develops include food, green technologies and the IT sector. Belarus not only seeks to use the opportunities of the capacious UAE market for the export of goods and services, but also uses the transport and logistics advantages of delivering its products to other countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Project "North Shore"