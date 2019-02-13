Belarus and Poland sign bilateral social security agreement

Belarus and Poland signed a bilateral social security agreement in the framework of the official visit of the Belarusian parliamentary delegation to Warsaw. It was headed by Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich. The level of the visit was extremely high. The Belarusian delegation was received by President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Bilateral cooperation, including political and trade-economic contacts, was also discussed in the Polish Sejm with Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Stanislaw Karczewski. Tomorrow, our delegation will go to Bialystok.