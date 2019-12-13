Belarus and Russia stake on further cooperation

Security, aircraft construction, cooperation, and, of course, import substitution. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held talks in Novo-Ogarevo, near Moscow.

A substantial increase in economic performance is, perhaps, the main thing that the external pressure on the countries has led to. Belarusians and Russians began to work together more and more successfully. Industrial cooperation has developed positively, given that the Belarusians have preserved the Soviet plants. And now there are no problems with fulfillment of orders.

Machine tools and microelectronics, heavy-duty vehicles and even airplanes are no longer competitive, but partner areas for the sides.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that by 2022 Russia and Belarus will have an unprecedented turnover of goods and services: $50 billion.

Further cooperation is what both sides stake on. After the visit, many Russian analysts spoke about what the Belarusians have long considered their brand: the ability to preserve and develop academic schools and production clusters.

Elena Ponomareva, political scientist, expert on color revolutions, professor at MGIMO:

“The Russian leader for the first time in many years noted and thanked for Belarus for the contribution to the preservation of the Soviet legacy, which is expressed in a solid industrial foundation and a unique scientific base. Indeed, it was not only about preservation, but also about modernization. Look at the perimeter of Soviet borders, some republics turned from prosperous to miserable states. As for Belarus, it was an absolutely unique experience.”