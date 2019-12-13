3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Belarus and Russia discuss military cooperation in combat training
Military cooperation in combat training was discussed by Belarus and Russia. The day before, a delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation arrived in our country. They studied the areas of the joint strategic exercise "Zapad - 2021". The maneuvers are scheduled from 10 to 16 September. Both Belarusian and Russian training grounds will be the place of events. The exercises are aimed at strengthening the military security of the Union State.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All