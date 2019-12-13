Belarus and Russia discuss military cooperation in combat training

Military cooperation in combat training was discussed by Belarus and Russia. The day before, a delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation arrived in our country. They studied the areas of the joint strategic exercise "Zapad - 2021". The maneuvers are scheduled from 10 to 16 September. Both Belarusian and Russian training grounds will be the place of events. The exercises are aimed at strengthening the military security of the Union State.