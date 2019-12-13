Belarus and Russia sign memorandum on biological security

Belarus and Russia signed an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on biological security, BelTA informs.

The document was signed after a meeting in Minsk of the collegiums of foreign ministries of Belarus and Russia.

"It is aimed at strengthening our national security and security of each of our countries, as well as at eliminating threats in this area, which stem from the activities of military agencies of third countries and related organizations," said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov.

According to him, the document envisages a regular exchange of information between specialized structures for a timely development of response methods.