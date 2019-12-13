Belarus and Russia celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Thirty years of close friendship and cooperation. Belarus and Russia are celebrating the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Today they are of a truly strategic nature. Minsk and Moscow are not merely neighbors and partners but allies in all spheres of life, from economy to defense and security. Moreover, they are committed to the policy of deepening cooperation. It is set forth in the Union State Treaty. Belarus and Russia have been working on it for more than 20 years. This is the closest integration on the CIS territory. In addition, our countries stood at the origins of the Eurasian Economic Union. The development of the association, the creation of equal conditions for business, enterprises and people, and the removal of barriers to the movement of goods and services are foreign policy priorities for Minsk and Moscow.



Russia is our main trade and economic partner. It accounts for more than half of foreign supplies. Following the results of last year, the volume of mutual trade between our countries was $40 billion. It is the maximum over the last nine years! As far as Russia's foreign trade partners are concerned, Belarus is in the top five and the first among the CIS countries.



Close and open interaction of the allies makes it possible to find a consensus on all the issues on the bilateral agenda. In the current conditions, it is also possible to withstand political and economic external influences with dignity. The import substitution projects are a good proof of that.



30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Russia



Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It is symbolic that the two leaders will hold a working meeting on this very day. It is planned that it will take place in St. Petersburg.



А. Lukashenko meets with Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov



Alexander Lukashenko arrived in the city on the Neva the day before and met with its governor Alexander Beglov. We have close ties. This is confirmed by the high level of mutual trade (over $1.5 billion last year). There are no closed topics for partners! The President stressed: green light will be given to all necessary projects of the ally. Any areas that will move our economy forward should be considered more closely. Special attention from our side is given to cargo reorientation at Russian ports. Here our allies can provide significant support.



А. Lukashenko stated his wish to reorient about 20 million tons of cargoes to St. Petersburg ports



Alexander Lukashenko announced: negotiations with Vladimir Putin will be on a serious subject. The day before leaders of Belarus and Russia communicated in an informal atmosphere for two days in Zavidovo.



