3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Belarus and Russia building joint industrial policy
Belarus and Russia are building a joint industrial policy within the framework of the union programs, which were approved by the heads of state late last year. And this work is in its final stage. This was told by Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Dmitry Krutoy. In October the countries are planning to sign agreements on the principles of a single industrial policy, as well as on the registration of technological operations. And this is very important for the manufacturers.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All