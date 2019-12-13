EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarus and Russia building joint industrial policy

Belarus and Russia are building a joint industrial policy within the framework of the union programs, which were approved by the heads of state late last year. And this work is in its final stage. This was told by Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Dmitry Krutoy. In October the countries are planning to sign agreements on the principles of a single industrial policy, as well as on the registration of technological operations. And this is very important for the manufacturers.

