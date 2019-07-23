Belarus and Syria attach great importance to further fruitful cooperation

This was proved during the visit of Walid al Muallem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic. The intensity of cooperation should be restored and the next step towards this will be the meeting of the bilateral commission in August in Damascus.



Walid al Muallem, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic: “Both Belarus and Syria are small states. But, working together, together, we can do a lot for the welfare growth of our peoples. We agreed with the representatives of Belarus that in August a meeting of the government commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation will be held. This is a very important step that will help unleash the potential and strengthen the friendship between our countries.”