Belarus and Slovakia fostering parliamentary ties

The deputies discussed cooperation in the legislative sphere, including mediation institutions, and arbitration courts. The exchange of experience will help to improve the existing laws.
Belarus develops digital laws and IT-economy. The international cooperation in this field will be beneficial.
The inter-parliamentary dialogue is a platform for strengthening the economic partnership. The dialogue facilitates trade development and investment projects implementation.

