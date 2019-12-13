Belarus and Tajikistan sign plan of ministerial consultations for 2023-2024

Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik arrived in Samarkand to take part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS. He has already had a meeting with Tajikistan's foreign minister. The parties paid considerable attention to the implementation of the agreements reached following Alexander Lukashenko's official visit to Tajikistan in October 2022. The ministers discussed in detail the state and dynamics of the development of Belarusian-Tajik relations. The main focus was on the intensification of trade and economic cooperation, development of industrial cooperation, humanitarian cooperation, and mutual support within the framework of international organizations.