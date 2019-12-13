3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarus and Tajikistan sign plan of ministerial consultations for 2023-2024
Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik arrived in Samarkand to take part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS. He has already had a meeting with Tajikistan's foreign minister. The parties paid considerable attention to the implementation of the agreements reached following Alexander Lukashenko's official visit to Tajikistan in October 2022. The ministers discussed in detail the state and dynamics of the development of Belarusian-Tajik relations. The main focus was on the intensification of trade and economic cooperation, development of industrial cooperation, humanitarian cooperation, and mutual support within the framework of international organizations.
Following the results of the meeting, a plan of consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries for 2023-2024 was signed. The program of Sergei Aleinik's visit to Uzbekistan also includes meetings with the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and participation in the meeting of the CIS Ministerial Council.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All