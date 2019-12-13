3.42 RUB
Belarus and the Vatican reaffirm willingness to continue active cooperatio
Belarus and the Vatican reaffirmed their d willingness to continue active cooperation. This was announced at a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik and Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Ante Jozic, BelTA informs citing the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.
The parties discussed topical issues of interaction between Belarus and the Holy See and exchanged views on the situation in the region.
"During the conversation, the d willingness to continue active cooperation in various fields and an open and respectful dialogue on issues of mutual interest was confirmed," the ministry said.
