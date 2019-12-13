3.40 RUB
Belarus appoints its representative to CIS Commission on Human Rights
The head of the department for supervision over compliance with the law of court decisions on criminal cases of the General Prosecutor's Office Yevgenia Paramonova has been appointed Belarus' representative in the Commission on Human Rights of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The corresponding decree № 209 was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko on July 14, reported in the press service of the Belarusian leader.
Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus on Legislation and State Building Sergei Sivets was appointed deputy representative of Belarus in this commission.
