Belarus supports appeal of UN Secretary General to lift trade restrictions

The threat to food security caused by the sanctions policy of the West was discussed on April 21 at the UN Security Council. The advisor of the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the United Nations represented Belarus at the event. Igor Pilipenko stated that unilateral coercive measures have serious consequences from conflicts to hunger all over the world. They create unfavorable conditions that can undermine the peace process, as well as reduce or prevent trade flows, which dramatically affects the availability of food and the means to produce it.