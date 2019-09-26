Belarus advocates for nuclear test ban

Belarus supports international efforts to ban nuclear tests. The statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus in New-York at the UN General Assembly. Vladimir Makei took part in the conference in support of the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. Following its results, the parties adopted a declaration of intensification of international efforts in order to launch it as soon as possible.



The treaty was adopted in 1996, but still has not entered into force. It was not signed by India, DPRK and Pakistan. Another 5 countries (Egypt, Israel, Iran, China and the USA) signed the treaty, but did not ratify it.



