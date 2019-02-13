3.39 RUB
Belarus - Poland. Belarusian parliamentary delegation on a visit to Poland
High appreciation of the contribution of Minsk to the settlement of the situation in the East of Ukraine was expressed in Warsaw at a meeting at the Foreign Ministry with the parliamentary delegation of our country. It is headed by the Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich. The level of visit is extremely high. This is evidenced by the fact that the Belarusian delegation was received by the President of Poland and the Prime Minister. In the framework of the official visit, a bilateral social security agreement was signed. The development of cooperation was discussed in the Polish Sejm. It should be noted that Poland supports the process of improving relations between Belarus and the EU and is interested in soon signing of an agreement on visa facilitation. Tomorrow, our delegation will go to Bialystok.
