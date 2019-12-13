Belarus proposes to adopt draft of new CSTO development strategy

Belarus proposes to start work on the draft of a new CSTO development strategy. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Aleinik at the meeting of the CSTO Ministerial Council, reports BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"Last year, the President of the Republic of Belarus proposed to start working on the draft of a new CSTO development strategy, as the current strategy, adopted in 2016, is designed for the period up to 2025," the minister drew attention to.