PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarus proposes to adopt draft of new CSTO development strategy

Belarus proposes to start work on the draft of a new CSTO development strategy. This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Aleinik at the meeting of the CSTO Ministerial Council, reports BelTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"Last year, the President of the Republic of Belarus proposed to start working on the draft of a new CSTO development strategy, as the current strategy, adopted in 2016, is designed for the period up to 2025," the minister drew attention to.

Sergei Aleinik believes: "We need a clear vision of further goals, objectives and areas of activity of the organization. I believe that there is a need for substantive consultations on this issue".

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All