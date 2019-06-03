Belarus suggests to Slovakia stepping up cooperation in Visegrad Group

This was discussed today at the meeting of the Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko with the Chairman of the National Council of Slovakia Andrej Danko. The above-mentioned group includes - four states: Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The purpose of the association is development of cooperation in Central Europe at all levels and in all possible formats. It is expected that during the visit of the Slovak delegation the parties will discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation.