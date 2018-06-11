3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarus urges CEI to expand partnership with other integration associations
Belarus urges Central European initiative to expand partnership with other integration associations and structures.
This was announced at the ministerial meeting in Croatia by Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Shestakov. The diplomat stressed the importance and relevance of the CEI, as a platform for the development of dialogue between the states of Europe to strengthen regional stability and security. A special emphasis was placed on the need to develop digital and transport interconnectedness in the region. The participants of the Central European Initiative include18 countries. Among them is Austria, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Czech Republic, Ukraine. Belarus has been in the CEI since 1996. And last year our country presided over the organization.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All