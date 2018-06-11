Belarus urges CEI to expand partnership with other integration associations

This was announced at the ministerial meeting in Croatia by Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Shestakov. The diplomat stressed the importance and relevance of the CEI, as a platform for the development of dialogue between the states of Europe to strengthen regional stability and security. A special emphasis was placed on the need to develop digital and transport interconnectedness in the region. The participants of the Central European Initiative include18 countries. Among them is Austria, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Czech Republic, Ukraine. Belarus has been in the CEI since 1996. And last year our country presided over the organization.