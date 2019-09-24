Belarus takes part in discussions at 74th session of UN General Assembly

Belarus will participate in general discussions at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Our delegation, headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei, will visit the political forum on sustainable development, the conference, promoting the entrance into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, and a special meeting on the occasion of the International Day for the Complete Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. In addition, the position of Minsk will be announced at a high-level meeting of the Security Council on the role of the UN cooperation with regional organizations in consolidation of peace.