Belarus takes part in ASEAN IPA General Assembly in Cambodia
Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Valery Mitskevich took part in the opening ceremony of the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, which takes place in Phnom Penh (Cambodia) on November 20-25. This is reported by the press service of the House of Representatives.
The National Assembly of Belarus has been taking part in the General Assembly of the ASEAN IPA on a regular basis since 2011, as an observer. This year's assembly focuses on investment in peace, sustainable development and recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, Valery Mitskevich will make a report at the plenary session of the assembly. The program of the visit also includes a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of parliamentary delegations of ASEAN countries, in which it is planned to discuss issues of intensifying cooperation with the countries of Southeast Asia in various fields.
Earlier, on the margins of the event, Valery Mitskevich had a protocol meeting with the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Heng Samrin. The meeting was a continuation of the inter-parliamentary dialogue that began in June 2012 with the visit of the Chairman of the National Assembly of Cambodia to Belarus and the return visit to Cambodia of the Belarusian parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Vladimir Andreichenko in February 2013, during which an agreement on cooperation between the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus and the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia was signed.
