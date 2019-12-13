EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarus takes part in OSCE fall session

Belarus' relations with the OSCE and the European Union, the situation with the migration crisis, growth of military tension in continental Europe and other urgent issues will be discussed by members of the House of Representatives of Belarus at the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. It has begun today via videoconference. The Belarusian parliamentarians are presenting their position in a clear, precise and comprehensible manner.

We witness the concentration of a serious number of military units of NATO countries on our border. We consider it unjustified and unnecessary. The Republic of Belarus has always been a source of security, a donor of military security and transparency. We hope that our partners will hear us and we will work together, first of all, to deepen confidence in the European region.
Andrei Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus

Andrei Savinykh added that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is primarily a platform for a broad exchange of views. It gives an opportunity to convey our position to a wide range of politicians in Europe. The other side of thequestion is whether they will be willing to hear it.

