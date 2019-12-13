Belarus takes part in OSCE fall session

We witness the concentration of a serious number of military units of NATO countries on our border. We consider it unjustified and unnecessary. The Republic of Belarus has always been a source of security, a donor of military security and transparency. We hope that our partners will hear us and we will work together, first of all, to deepen confidence in the European region.

Andrei Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus