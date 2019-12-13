3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Belarus takes part in OSCE fall session
Belarus' relations with the OSCE and the European Union, the situation with the migration crisis, growth of military tension in continental Europe and other urgent issues will be discussed by members of the House of Representatives of Belarus at the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. It has begun today via videoconference. The Belarusian parliamentarians are presenting their position in a clear, precise and comprehensible manner.
We witness the concentration of a serious number of military units of NATO countries on our border. We consider it unjustified and unnecessary. The Republic of Belarus has always been a source of security, a donor of military security and transparency. We hope that our partners will hear us and we will work together, first of all, to deepen confidence in the European region.
Andrei Savinykh added that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is primarily a platform for a broad exchange of views. It gives an opportunity to convey our position to a wide range of politicians in Europe. The other side of thequestion is whether they will be willing to hear it.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All