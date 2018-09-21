Belarus to participate in Summit on Sustainable Development for 1st time

Belarus will become a participant of the Summit on Sustainable Development for the first time. The Summit will open on Monday, September 24, in New York and will bring together representatives from more than 70 countries. Our experience in achieving the goals of sustainable development will be presented by Vice Speaker of the upper house of parliament Marianna Schetkina. One of the key themes of the meeting is strengthening of cooperation at the regional level.

The accent is consonant with the Belarusian initiative. Our country stands for the creation of a broad partner network of national coordinators. It will give impetus to the achievement of global development goals. Priorities in this work were determined by the UN. These are 17 tasks that should be resolved by 2030. Among them are elimination of poverty and hunger on the planet, ensuring a healthy environment, improving the welfare of each state.

During the upcoming summit, Marianna Schetkina will hold bilateral meetings with heads of delegations of foreign countries and international organizations.