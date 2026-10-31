Belarusian Foreign Ministry Calls On Polish Authorities To De-Escalate

The escalating situation surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal has prompted a response from Minsk. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry maintains that disputes should be resolved through dialogue, rather than by paralyzing government institutions.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ruslan Varankov, Belarus does not interfere in Poland’s internal affairs and understands the complexity of the current situation; however, it emphasizes that disputes must be resolved through de-escalation.

Ruslan Varankov, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and spokesperson for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, stated:

"We note that this intensifying debate is taking place in the lead-up to elections, a time when political rivalry naturally becomes more emotionally charged. While we do not interfere in Poland’s internal affairs, we emphasize that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and de-escalation, rather than by paralyzing government institutions. As a neighbor, Belarus has an interest in a stable, prosperous, and predictable Poland. We are confident that Polish politicians will find mutually acceptable solutions, resolve the accumulated differences, and ensure the country’s sustainable development."

Minsk expects a constructive and responsible approach from all parties and reaffirms Belarus’s commitment to good-neighborly cooperation.