Belarusian Foreign Ministry Condemns NATO Supreme Allied Commander's "Theory of Victory"

Belarus strongly condemns the statements made by General Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), who presented the so-called "Theory of Victory."

This concept envisages launching preemptive strikes against the territory of Belarus using drones and ground-based robotic systems.

Ruslan Varankou, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Spokesperson for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry:

"The aggressive rhetoric of the North Atlantic Alliance is becoming increasingly systemic. Despite the absence of any threats from Belarus or real grounds for conflict, NATO is making plans to build up its military presence near our borders and to launch strikes against the territory of a sovereign state. Under the guise of defensive language, the bloc is effectively paving the way for military escalation and aggression. Belarus has never threatened anyone. Our military doctrine is strictly defensive in nature. We consistently advocate for openness, de-escalation, and dialogue based on equality."

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry called on its Western counterparts to show common sense and begin working together to restore mutual trust.