Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys information to Poland about planned terrorist attack

On July 23, at a meeting at the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Polish Chargé d'Affaires in Belarus was informed by Belarusian law enforcement agencies regarding preparations for a terrorist attack in Poland, BELTA reports.

"It was reported that an individual residing in Poland, convicted in the Republic of Belarus under a number of articles of the Criminal Code and recently stripped by Polish authorities of subsidiary protection and residence rights, is preparing a terrorist attack, the primary target of which is the minor children of a Belarusian citizen activist residing in Poland, out of revenge for the insufficient efforts to maintain the aforementioned individual's status in Poland," the ministry reported.

The Polish representative was also informed that additional information on this issue, if necessary and as it becomes available, will be transmitted through the channels of interaction between the relevant competent authorities of the two countries