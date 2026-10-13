Belarusian Speaker Visits Azerbaijan for CICA Summit

At the President of Belarus’s instruction, Speaker of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeyenko will take part in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Belarus holds observer status. The visit will also focus on expanding trade and economic ties between Minsk and Baku. As part of the programme, Sergeyenko visited the Ganja Automobile Plant.

Igor Sergeyenko, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“There are some outstanding issues that can be resolved. They are not systemic. They concern the supply of vehicle kits, improving competitiveness and increasing localisation. We also discussed making the working conditions more attractive for the people who will operate this equipment, so that it can compete with similar products made in other countries."

“Of course, the House of Representatives does not replace the government. This work is being carried out through the intergovernmental commission. These issues are regularly discussed alongside other projects currently under way in Azerbaijan.”

Cooperation between the Ganja Automobile Plant and Belarus’s MTZ and MAZ companies is one of the two countries’ most successful joint projects. The industrial partnership began in 2006. Since then, around 15,000 Belarusian tractors have rolled off the assembly line. The plant now also assembles fire engines and municipal vehicles.

Alexander Kazakevich, MTZ deputy general director:

“All the major global tractor manufacturers are represented in this market, so competition is fierce. But we have a partner here with whom we have built a relationship spanning more than 20 years. We expect the range of equipment assembled here to continue expanding, with new tractor models that we are developing and putting into production.”

During the visit, Sergeyenko laid flowers at the monument to Heydar Aliyev and at the Ganja Memorial Complex. His schedule in Azerbaijan includes an address to the summit’s plenary session and a series of bilateral meetings. He is also due to visit several regions and sites in the production, cultural and education sectors.