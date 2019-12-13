Belarusian-Chinese relations maintain trend of dynamic development and have reached an unprecedentedly high level of all-weather partnership - Kochanova

Under the strategic leadership of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, the Belarusian-Chinese relations maintain the trend of dynamic development and have reached an unprecedentedly high level of all-weather partnership.

This was stated by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova during the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong on September 3 on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission. Over the years of his work in Belarus, the diplomat was able to deeply immerse himself in Belarusian-Chinese projects. Thanks to his participation, our trade and economic cooperation has made an advanced development. Last year, the bilateral trade turnover reached a maximum of almost $8.5 billion.