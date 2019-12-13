3.42 RUB
Belarusian-Chinese relations maintain trend of dynamic development and have reached an unprecedentedly high level of all-weather partnership - Kochanova
Under the strategic leadership of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, the Belarusian-Chinese relations maintain the trend of dynamic development and have reached an unprecedentedly high level of all-weather partnership.
This was stated by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova during the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong on September 3 on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission. Over the years of his work in Belarus, the diplomat was able to deeply immerse himself in Belarusian-Chinese projects. Thanks to his participation, our trade and economic cooperation has made an advanced development. Last year, the bilateral trade turnover reached a maximum of almost $8.5 billion.
Xie Xiaoyong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus:
China-Belarus relations have been comprehensively developed over the past four years. Our parliamentary cooperation has also been very successful. This allows us to develop cooperation on legislative activities, youth cooperation, cooperation on women's issues and cooperation on regional issues.
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
