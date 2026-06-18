Belskaya spoke about crisis of freedom of speech and removal of Belarusian YouTube channels

The exercise of the right to freedom of expression in the digital age is confronted with the problem of inequality, exacerbated by the reluctance of developed countries to share technology. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

Larisa Belskaya commented on the report of the Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Irene Khan and drew attention to the lack of assessment of the problem of inequality in access to digital technologies. According to the Permanent Representative, this is precisely what has allowed the formation of a small group of influential oligarchs, platforms, companies, and governments that are contributing to the crisis of freedom of speech.