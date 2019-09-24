Big dialogue of Eurasian parliamentarians

The speakers of the continent's parliaments has met in the capital of Kazakhstan. The heads of legislative bodies have outlined the positions of their countries on the most important issues of global importance. Belarus is a regular participant in such meetings. And each time Minsk takes an opportunity to draw the attention of the entire continent to the fact that permanent dialogue and mutual trust are the best way to resolve any conflicts.

Despite the differences between the participating countries, it seems that they speak the same language. Security in the region and on the planet is one of the highest values. And the parliaments of Eurasia still have a lot of resources to defend it.

Our country's position is that the international community should focus on issues that have an unconditional unifying component. And today any step in this direction is important.

By the way, the Belarusian initiatives were included in the final resolution of the meeting. All of them will become a guide to action for legislators in Europe and Asia.

In short, the voice of parliamentary diplomacy on the continent is definitely louder today.