Big dialogue of Eurasian parliamentarians
The speakers of the continent's parliaments has met in the capital of Kazakhstan. The heads of legislative bodies have outlined the positions of their countries on the most important issues of global importance. Belarus is a regular participant in such meetings. And each time Minsk takes an opportunity to draw the attention of the entire continent to the fact that permanent dialogue and mutual trust are the best way to resolve any conflicts.
Despite the differences between the participating countries, it seems that they speak the same language. Security in the region and on the planet is one of the highest values. And the parliaments of Eurasia still have a lot of resources to defend it.
Our country's position is that the international community should focus on issues that have an unconditional unifying component. And today any step in this direction is important.
By the way, the Belarusian initiatives were included in the final resolution of the meeting. All of them will become a guide to action for legislators in Europe and Asia.
In short, the voice of parliamentary diplomacy on the continent is definitely louder today.
And in general, today all the addresses of the speakers to each other sounded with a view to global security. And that's exactly what brought together the legislators: in the interest of national interests, it is important to build cooperation at the global level. Belarus is once again ready to provide a platform for addressing such issues and holding important international forums. Another open discussion on the present and the future of European security will take place in Minsk in early October. And judging by the high demand for such a dialogue in the world, the Belarusian initiatives are capable of going beyond regional significance.
