What will change in SCO with Belarus accession?

The fact of Belarus' forthcoming membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is perceived very positively in the international community. It will give a significant impetus to interaction in the field of regional security, and to the development of trade, investment, and industrial cooperation. There are great prospects for the further development of transport and transit potential in the SCO region.



Maksim Chirkov, Associate Professor of the MSU Faculty of Economics, political analyst (Russia):



“The SCO pays very much attention to the internal security of the countries that make it up, and it is clear that in such an unstable world and unstable external environment it is especially relevant for Belarus.”



Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, expert of the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs:



“We are talking about new markets for hundreds of millions of people, which need to be mastered and in which we need to work. This is a very big opportunity for the economy of Russia, as well as for the economy of Belarus. We will develop it by joint efforts, as two allied countries.”



