3.86 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.20 BYN
Zhao Leji meets with head of Presidential Administration Natalia Kochanova
The schedule of Chinese politician Zhao Leji was extremely saturated today. In particular, implementation of agreements reached at the highest level was discussed today at the meeting with Head of the Presidential Administration Natalia Kochanova. Belarus is ready to become a regional center for promoting China's initiatives.
After the meeting, a Memorandum was signed between the main control agencies of Belarus and China, which intend to fight corruption together. The document provides for the provision of expert advice and implementation of joint projects.