On October 7, a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS countries is taking place in Turkmenistan. Belarus' Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov stated that the Commonwealth possesses all the prerequisites for its continued development and growth.

The Foreign Minister noted that the world is currently on the verge of a fundamental transformation. The CIS has room to grow; the organization covers a vast spectrum of issues, ranging from global politics and security to the humanitarian sphere.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"The scope is broad: ranging from issues such as preventing the glorification of Nazism or preserving our historical memory of the war, to shared approaches for strengthening cooperation on the international stage—building that just, multipolar world order which both we and the President speak of so often, and which must serve as the foundation for the planet's future development. We like to speak in terms of the central role of the global majority—a group to which we all belong."

Sergey Lebedev, CIS Secretary General:

"We are concerned, first and foremost, with unity. We must stand united, especially given the current circumstances and the attitude the West is displaying toward us. That is why this unity is being actively fostered now; we are strengthening our economic and political ties. As for economic ties, we have much to be proud of: all our countries are experiencing economic growth, and we see robust mutual trade and investment."

Ahead of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, the foreign ministers of Belarus and Turkmenistan held talks. Maxim Ryzhenkov and Rashid Meredov signed a cooperation program between the two countries' foreign ministries for 2027–2028.