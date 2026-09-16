Coale on Talks in Belarus: We Made Great Progress

Belarus and the United States have made significant progress during the latest round of talks in Minsk. This was announced to reporters by U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale, BelTA reports.

"It is a great pleasure to be in this country once again. We held lengthy discussions. These talks will continue. In my view, we have made a great progress, and we will continue our joint work," the U.S. Special Envoy said.