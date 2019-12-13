Delegations of Ukrainian politicians visit Vitebskdrev woodworking plant

A delegation of Ukrainian politicians continues its visit to Belarus. The guests visited Vitebsk Region, got familiar with the work of the woodworking enterprise Vitebskdrev. The manufactured products are delivered to dozens of countries, including Ukraine. They also visited the Belarusian village of the future - Mazolovo agro-town. The developed infrastructure and high-tech agro-industrial production impressed the guests. Today, the representatives of Ukraine will visit Minsk Region. They will assess the infrastructure of "Chizhovka Arena", visit the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation, and then go to Zhdanovichi agro-industrial complex.