Delegation from Latvia to pay official visit to Minsk today

Belarus continues to develop interparliamentary cooperation. Today, a delegation from Latvia will pay an official visit to Minsk. The meetings are scheduled to take place in the House of Representatives, as well as with the leaders of the Belarusian law enforcement agencies.

The main topics are security, fighting corruption, and regulating border and customs control. Special attention will be given to matters of trade and economic bloc. Latvia is an important partner of Belarus in the Baltic region. Recently, the bilateral cooperation has been developing actively in investments, and the number of joint ventures is growing. Over the past year, 51 companies with the participation of Latvian capital have been registered in Belarus.

