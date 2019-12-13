Deputies and members of Council of the Republic appeal to world community in connection with situation around Belarus

Deputies of all levels and members of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly adopted an appeal to the international community in connection with the situation around Belarus.



“We appeal to the world community to unbiasedly assess the situation around our country, when there is aggressive all-round pressure on a sovereign state and its citizens under the guise of a struggle for democratic values, principles of international law on non-interference in the internal affairs of states aren’t applied. Such actions create a real threat to international peace and security, violate the generally recognized statements of the UN Charter, one of the founders of which is our country. Independence, human development, economic growth and strengthening of Belarus is an obvious basis for the well-being of its inhabitants of our country and the guarantee of geopolitical stability in the vast region connecting Europe, Russia and Asia," the appeal says.



Instead of supporting and developing mutually beneficial cooperation, a number of states are actively contributing to the destabilization of the situation in the Republic: a massive information aggression has been launched against us, aimed both at involving our citizens in destructive activities to commit a coup d'etat, and at forming an extremely negative image of the country in the international arena. Unprecedented and unreasonable sanctions are being imposed. Political and economic pressure does not stop, but only intensifies. The stated goal is to contribute to the strengthening of democratic values and freedoms. However, the actual result is completely different. The economic potential of our country is undermined and the slowdown in development can be noticed.



