Achievements and prospects in relationship between Belarus and Turkey discuss in Minsk

Achievements and prospects in the relationship between Belarus and Turkey were discussed today by Minsk and Ankara. The Head of the Council of the Republic met with Ambassador of Turkey Mustafa Ozcan. His diplomatic mission in Belarus has come to an end. Natalia Kochanova thanked the Ambassador for his work and emphasized that our state highly appreciates the good relations between the countries.

At the end of last year, Belarus and Turkey reached a historical maximum in trade turnover. It amounted to more than $1.5 billion. Cooperation is developing in economy, culture, science, education, health care. The interaction between us through the parliamentarians is also important for us. There is a friendship group in the National Assembly.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“We paid a visit of the parliamentary delegation to Turkey last year, outlined serious prospects and directions of inter-parliamentary interaction. We are actively cooperating with Turkey in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as in the Inter-Parliamentary Union.”