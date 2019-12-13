3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Achievements and prospects in relationship between Belarus and Turkey discuss in Minsk
Achievements and prospects in the relationship between Belarus and Turkey were discussed today by Minsk and Ankara. The Head of the Council of the Republic met with Ambassador of Turkey Mustafa Ozcan. His diplomatic mission in Belarus has come to an end. Natalia Kochanova thanked the Ambassador for his work and emphasized that our state highly appreciates the good relations between the countries.
At the end of last year, Belarus and Turkey reached a historical maximum in trade turnover. It amounted to more than $1.5 billion. Cooperation is developing in economy, culture, science, education, health care. The interaction between us through the parliamentarians is also important for us. There is a friendship group in the National Assembly.
Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:
“We paid a visit of the parliamentary delegation to Turkey last year, outlined serious prospects and directions of inter-parliamentary interaction. We are actively cooperating with Turkey in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, as well as in the Inter-Parliamentary Union.”
At the meeting Natalia Kochanova noted that both countries pursue a policy of sovereignty, independence, defending the interests of their peoples and preserving traditions. The good relations between the two countries are largely built on the friendly contacts of their leaders.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All