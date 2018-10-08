Bilateral cooperation discussed in government before Forum of Regions

Prime Minister Sergei Rumas and Russian Ambassador Mikhail Babich spoke today about the implementation of Sochi agreements at the presidential level. The diplomat said the meeting was very constructive. Sergei Rumas congratulated Mikhail Babich on his appointment. The diplomat also has a new status, a special representative of the President of Russia. The head of the Belarusian government is sure, it will allow us to better understand each other and smooth out problems that sometimes arise in our relationship.

The next round of Belarusian-Russian negotiations will be held this week in Mogilev. The Forum of Regions will start on October 10. The main focus is economy. More than 70 documents on cooperation at the intergovernmental, regional and district levels are prepared. The interaction in each area will be discussed in the sections on agrarian policy, international activities and the digital economy. And the richness of each of the regions of Belarus and Russia will be shown on open areas and in pavilions: this is food, industrial goods, equipment and technology. All this is the basis of the trade turnover between the two countries, as well as joint projects.