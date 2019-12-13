3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
It is our business with Putin how to use nuclear weapons - Alexander Lukashenko
The mechanism of using nuclear weapons is not spelled out in the draft of the new Military Doctrine. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists on April 24 on the sidelines of the seventh session of the Seventh Belarusian People's Congress, BelTA informs.
When asked by journalists whether the mechanism of nuclear weapons use is prescribed in the new Military Doctrine, Alexander Lukashenko replied in the negative: "The mechanism is not prescribed. This is our business with Putin. Moreover, not only on tactical, but also on conventional weapons we consult on how, when and where to use them. Therefore, where necessary, it is prescribed."
"I once said that I approved a decree that prescribes the formula for using both nuclear tactical missile weapons and bombs that are suspended under an airplane. It is all spelled out, and it is clear how to act and what to do. But I'm talking less about it now, because it's probably not a good thing when we talk about nuclear weapons. This is a terrible weapon that God forbid we have to use," the President emphasized.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All