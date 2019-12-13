It is our business with Putin how to use nuclear weapons - Alexander Lukashenko

The mechanism of using nuclear weapons is not spelled out in the draft of the new Military Doctrine. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to journalists on April 24 on the sidelines of the seventh session of the Seventh Belarusian People's Congress, BelTA informs.

When asked by journalists whether the mechanism of nuclear weapons use is prescribed in the new Military Doctrine, Alexander Lukashenko replied in the negative: "The mechanism is not prescribed. This is our business with Putin. Moreover, not only on tactical, but also on conventional weapons we consult on how, when and where to use them. Therefore, where necessary, it is prescribed."